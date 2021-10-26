Finally, after waiting for what seemed like an eternity, Dune starring Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Zendaya and Dave Bautista finally hit the big screens around the globe. Not to forget, it has fast become a box office success and has become one of Warner Bros’ profitable ventures amid the pandemic, also raising the bar for Timothée and all others involved. While the world heaps praise on the movie, turns out the Denis Villeneuve directorial is also Christopher Nolan approved now.

Ardent lovers of the cinema that Nolan and Villeneuve endorse know the love and respect that two filmmakers have for each other. Denis has gone on record calling Christopher Nolan’s Tenet a masterpiece when the world has rated it his weakest movie in the past 15 years. So you know the bond. The love is now flowing from Nolan’s side who has called Dune a gift to film fans from across the globe. Read on to know more about the same.

Christopher Nolan was at The Director’s Cut podcast where was asked about the Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya starrer Dune. He went on to call the magnum opus a seamless marriage of live-action photography and CGI. He also made sure he spoke enough about director Denis Villeneuve.

Christopher Nolan said, “It’s one of the most seamless marriages of live-action photography and computer-generated visual effects that I’ve seen. It’s very, very compelling at every turn. His entire team did an absolute incredible job. I think this film is going to introduce a whole new generation of fans to Dune who have never read the book or encourage fans to go read the book.”

“I think it’s an incredible piece of work. I’ve had the luxury of seeing it a couple times now, and each time I watch it I discover new things, new details to the world. The way in which it’s made is for the big screen. It’s a real pleasure and a real gift to film fans everywhere,” Christopher Nolan added.

