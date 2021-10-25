Dune starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and others, has surpassed all the expectations. Released last Friday, the film has taken a superb start, producing the biggest opening weekend numbers for Warner Bros since the 2019 blockbuster Joker.

Advertisement

For those who don’t know, before its release in the United States and Canada, the film had already been released in over 10 markets. Last weekend, the film was released in the US and Canada. Earlier, the Timothée Chalamet starrer was expected to make $30-35 million in the domestic market. However, the numbers that have come are beyond expectations.

Advertisement

As per Box Office Mojo, Dune has made $40.10 million in the domestic market. Also, as the reviews are highly positive, the film is expected to be consistent at the box office. Speaking of the global collection, the collection is well over $200 million already. Globally, the film stands at $220.70 million.

Made at an estimated budget of $165 million, Dune is already on its way to become a box office success.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film also stars Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista and many more talented artists.

Meanwhile, just a day after its release, Dune made it to the illegal sites. As per the reports, at least three major illegal streaming sites are hosting HD quality streaming copies of the film, with English, Danish, Spanish and Arabic subtitles. Along with that, thousands of users are also hosting and sharing copies on torrent sites.

Due to the HBO Max release of the film, the matters were already complicated. But now they have become worse because of the high-quality leak. Even though the film was released on the streaming service for paid users, Villeneuve encouraged the fans to view it in theatres.

Must Read: Shang Chi Box Office: Beats Black Widow & Becomes The Highest-Grossing Film Of 2021 In US

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube