Shang Chi Box Office: Beats Black Widow & Becomes The Highest-Grossing Film Of 2021 In US

‘Shang Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings’ has surpassed fellow Marvel film ‘Black Widow’ as the highest-grossing film of 2021 at the US box office.

During the weekend, the superhero adventure starring Simu Liu captured $13.27 million from 3,952 theatres, which was enough to push it past ‘Black Widow’ with a total gross of $196.45 million, as per Box Office Mojo. ‘Black Widow’, which premiered in July, has earned roughly $183.56 million in theatres since its release. It has earned at least $125 million more on Disney Plus.

‘Shang Chi‘ breaking this record is a significant landmark for the movie theatre business, as it was released solely in theatres with 45 days of exclusivity – as opposed to ‘Black Widow‘ and many other new releases, which have opted for a hybrid model.

The film is now all set to cross the $200 million mark.

