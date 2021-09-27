Advertisement

George Clooney and Brad Pitt have been longtime friends and have given their fans multiple friendship goals. The two have even worked together on several films such as Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’S Twelve, Ocean’s Thirteen, Burn After Reading and more. It has been reported that now the actors are set to star in an untitled project which will be directed by Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts.

Moreover, a report has stated that several big studios like Netflix, Apple, Lionsgate, Amazon, Universal, and Sony are in a bidding war over the Pitt and Clooney film. While both actors looking at over $20 million as their potential payout for their work on the movie. As the two Hollywood hunks have been friends, everyone now and then, one of them likes to pull the other’s legs.

Back in 2016, George Clooney had revealed that he had a prank in mind that could “end” Brad Pitt’s career. According to Vanity Fair, Clooney shared this piece of information during the Adobe Summit. The Batman & Robin actor remembered his days on the sets of Ocean’s Eleven with his co-star. Clooney had bought a bumper sticker for his pal’s new car.

“I got a bumper sticker in the shape of a pot plant, that said, ‘Fuck cops,’ and I put that on the back of his car,” George Clooney said. “Because there’s no way you’re not getting arrested with that,” he continued. Clooney further told the audience, “I am working on a prank that will end his career. If you take the time, if you’re willing to sit on one for a couple of years, and just plant the seed… there’s no rush.”

Meanwhile, other than their untitled project, Brad Pitt is starring in Babylon, and George Clooney is directing The Tender Bar, starring Ben Affleck, which will have a theatrical release on December 17 and Amazon Prime Video release on January 7.

