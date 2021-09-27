Advertisement

The project to make the loudest buzz is the DCEU real as it is being shot in the UK is Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. There is no way the film will not be at the top of the headlines. The first part is the highest-earning solo DC movie ever and the makers are now making sure the second also stands true to its predecessor. Amid all of that is lead star Jason Momoa talking about his beloved franchise.

Popularly called Aquaman 2, the sequel to the Arthur Fleck saga went on floors recently in London. The movie starring Jason Momoa as the titular character alongside Amber Heard became is being directed by James Wan, who described it pretty uniquely recently. Opening up about the sequel is the lead man and he calls the saga bigger and better. Below is all you need to know about this most exciting update of the day.

Advertisement

Jason Momoa in conversation with Fandango spoke very candidly about Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. The actor went on to emphasise on how the story moves ahead and the scale increases. He also talks about it being comic and bigger. “We all learned something on the first one. It’s exciting because I haven’t made too many sequels. I just know that it’s, even on the page, it’s absolutely wonderful. There is so much going on. I think the stakes are a lot higher. There’s a lot of comedy. So, I mean, I giggled reading it. There’s a lot of fun, and definitely the action’s bigger.”

Jason Momoa added, “I think just in the last three or four years, technology is constantly evolving, it’s just moving at such a rapid pace that what we’re doing with underwater sequences. I mean, that’s what made the first one so amazing. It’s just gone on to a whole other level, so I’m excited for everyone because it’s just a lot more heart. There’s a lot more at risk.”

Meanwhile, reports also have that Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom star Amber Heard is also getting a spin-off for her Mera. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Tom Holland aka Spider-Man Is Demanding 4 Times His Current Salary To Return To The Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube