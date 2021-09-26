Advertisement

Friends: The Reunion uncovered some interesting stories from the days when the cast was shooting for the original show. Although fans loved every part of the reunion, the highlight of the special was when David Schwimmer confessed to having a crush on co-star Jennifer Aniston. Recently, the We’re the Millers actress denied reports that said they are actually dating, now the Hollywood beauty recalls the time she learnt about dating rumours and it’s funny.

A few days ago, the actress spoke about taking odd jobs before working on the TV sitcom Friends for quick money and revealed she was a bike messenger for a day in New York City, she also worked at an advertising agency.

Jennifer Aniston who is currently seen in The Morning Show, recently sat for an interview with Marie Claire Australia, the actress addressed her link-up rumours with David Schwimmer, and said, “That’s really funny. I was just saying, ‘I hadn’t heard a word of this.’ Honestly. I was getting a couple of texts from people saying, ‘I thought you were on a break, LOL.’ And I kept saying, ‘What are you talking about?’ And then I went online to see what was happening and I was like, ‘That is the funniest rumour that I never heard that got shot down in the quickest amount of time.’”

It’s likely for people to believe that two stars must be dating in real life too, as their chemistry in the show was perceived as natural, but to everyone’s disappointment, it’s just not the case for Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer.

Recently, the actress in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight reacted to the dating rumours and said, “That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That’s my brother! But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies for dreams to come true.”

