Advertisement

Friends Reunion was special in many ways. We saw all the leading stars along with supporting characters grace the special episode. Amongst others, eyebrows were raised when Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer confessed that they had feelings for each other. However, they never dated and decided not to mess up their friendship!

During the reunion episode, David Schwimmer had revealed, “At some point, we were crushing hard on each other. But it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that”

Advertisement

Now, as per the latest reports doing the rounds, Friends Reunion brought back those feelings! David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston still felt the spark after filming the episode, and have been spending a lot of time together ever since!

A source close to Closer Online revealed, “After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them (Jennifer Aniston & David Schwimmer) and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there. They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA.”

The report continues that David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston have been spending quality time at the latter’s house. “They’ve been spending time at Jen’s home, where she’s cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing. They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen’s favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them,” added the source.

However, a rep of David has denied the news while nobody from Jennifer’s side bothered to clear the air.

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston dating? That’s a dream of every Friends fan. And it seems, they really weren’t on a break!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates.

Must Read: WWE Legend John Cena Talks Big About Retirement: “My Body Could Tell Me After This Extended Stay”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube