The Marvel studio acquiring Fox back in the day opened the gates for multiple new ventures, and just like Deadpool, the studio now also have rights over Wolverine. But does that means they can easily bring back Hugh Jackman, who blew life in Logan for years before calling it a wrap to his version of the character? Not really. Over the past couple of months, the rumours have been that Marvel is constantly convincing the actor to come back.

Hugh Jackman bid a goodbye to the world of superhumans with his last and the most emotional outing Logan that released back in 2017 and that left fans shattered. Post that the acquisition took place, and now Marvel Cinematic Universe craves to have Hugh play the hero yet again. Now, the star himself is breaking his silence on the comeback row, and well, our hearts are broken yet again.

We all had hopes when Ryan Reynolds reportedly said he wants to partner with Wolverine aka Hugh Jackman again. Or when X-Men was rebooted for Marvel. The hopes were high the actor might come back. But now as per his candid interview with Jake’s Takes, he has not received any mail yet, and the comeback seems too far away from where we stand.

“I’m hearing about this from you [Hamilton], and there’s nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it’s probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table,” Hugh Jackman explained.

“Let’s just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it,” The Logan star added.

He went on to make it clear that Logan still has his heart but somewhere he knows it’s done. Hugh Jackman said, “And it’s still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it’s done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he’s like, doesn’t believe anything’s I’m joking, please.”

We aren’t crying, you are. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

