Amongst all the Hollywood feuds between the celebrities that exist right now, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ is the most interesting one out there. The two stars of the tinsel town, one Wolverine and the other Deadpool, respectively, have been at war over the past decade in full force. They leave no single chance of taking digs at each other, and the internet sits down with a popcorn tub every time a new quarrel begins.

But did you know, Hugh Jackman had once spoken about the reason why the two are always at loggerheads? And wait, it has nothing to do with mean comments, or one of them stealing another’s role. Rather it is a person who as per Jackman is the reason behind this popular battle. It is none other than Scarlett Johansson. The veteran Hollywood actor has named the Black Widow fame as the reason. Below is all you need to know about the same and what Hugh has to say.

It traces back to the time when Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds were newly married. In 2009, Hugh Jackman met Reynolds on the sets of X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The Logan fame was good friends with Johansson already. “How did it start? It’s gone back so long now… God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don’t even know why or how it started!” Jackman said during an interview with The Daily Beast.

Hugh Jackman added, “I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett [Johansson], and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I’m watching,’ and we started ribbing each other that way, and then it all escalated with the ‘Deadpool’ thing and him calling me out, and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted.”

