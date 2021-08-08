Advertisement

It doesn’t seem like Scarlett Johansson or Disney are in any mood to reach a middle ground and end their feud. The fact that the star sued Disney last week and the news still creating sparks is proof that there is yet more to churn out from it. In the past, the studio has already called her lawsuit meritless and even gave out numbers to reportedly demotivate her. But the story doesn’t end there. The studio lawyer has yet again taken a dig at the case and this time a bold one.

For the unversed, Scarlett Johansson sued Disney a couple of days back. She accused the studio of breaching her contract that promised her an exclusive release for Black Widow. She said the giant released the movie simultaneously on their streaming platform Disney Plus. Johansson claimed to have incurred high losses due to the same. But the studio felt otherwise and called the lawsuit meritless. Adding to it, they now label it a PR stunt. Below is all you need to know about the same.

Disney’s long-time Disney lawyer Daniel Petrocelli has now come out to talk about the lawsuit. He begins his statement calling Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit an orchestrated PR campaign. He even goes on to add that Black Widow star saying she incurred losses is also baseless, rather the deal has only been profitable for her.

As per Comicbook, Disney lawyer reacting to the same said, “It is obvious that this is a highly orchestrated PR campaign to achieve an outcome that is not obtainable in the lawsuit. No amount of public pressure can change or obscure the explicit contractual commitments. The written contract is clear as a bell. We treated Disney Premier Access revenue like box office for the purposes of the bonus requirements in the contract. That only enhanced the economics for Ms. Johansson.”

However, in the past, the studio’s statement had labelled Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit as Meritless and has even revealed they paid her $20 Million as compensation. In her statement, Scarlett’s attorney called it an attack on the actor’s character. “But Disney’s lawyers cannot erase the company’s earlier public statements, the terms of Ms. Johansson’s contract, the history of what actually led to this lawsuit, or the implications of its behavior on the talent community at large,” Johansson‘s attorney John Berlinski said at the time.

He added, “If Disney genuinely believed what its lawyers now claim, it would welcome having the dispute decided in open court, instead of angling to hide its misconduct from the public in a confidential arbitration.”

