Brad Pitt is known for being the man in shining armour for his girlfriends, and well, you don’t get to mess with them. While his relationship s/marriage with Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie made the most number of headlines, some relationships did go on to be oblivious. One such was with Iron Man 2 star Gwyneth Paltrow. And him saving her from Harvey Weinstein is a story that deserves to be known.

For the unversed, Gwyneth Paltrow was cast by Harvey Weinstein in Emma. The 22-year-old had the worst experience in a meeting planned by the Filmmaker. When this reached Brad Pitt, he made sure he threatened Weinstein to not ever come close to his lady love. Below is all you need to know about the story, and also what both the actors had to say about the same.

As per reports, after inviting Gwyneth Paltrow to his hotel room, Harvey Weinstein placed his hands on her and suggested that they head to the bedroom for a massage. Paltrow who was shocked by this narrated the story to Brad Pitt. He eventually threatened Weinstein at the Hamlet Premiere.