Brad Pitt is known for being the man in shining armour for his girlfriends, and well, you don’t get to mess with them. While his relationship s/marriage with Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie made the most number of headlines, some relationships did go on to be oblivious. One such was with Iron Man 2 star Gwyneth Paltrow. And him saving her from Harvey Weinstein is a story that deserves to be known.
For the unversed, Gwyneth Paltrow was cast by Harvey Weinstein in Emma. The 22-year-old had the worst experience in a meeting planned by the Filmmaker. When this reached Brad Pitt, he made sure he threatened Weinstein to not ever come close to his lady love. Below is all you need to know about the story, and also what both the actors had to say about the same.
As per reports, after inviting Gwyneth Paltrow to his hotel room, Harvey Weinstein placed his hands on her and suggested that they head to the bedroom for a massage. Paltrow who was shocked by this narrated the story to Brad Pitt. He eventually threatened Weinstein at the Hamlet Premiere.
Talking about the same at The Howard Stern Show in May 2018 revealed what Brad told Harvey Weinstein at the time. “If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I’ll kill you,” Gwyneth Paltrow recalled. Then she also added how the confrontation was important.
“It was the equivalent of throwing him against the wall, energetically. It was so fantastic because what he did was, he leveraged his fame and power to protect me at a time when I didn’t have fame or power yet. He’s the best,” Gwyneth said on the show.
On the other hand, CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour in 2019 asked Brad Pitt about the Gwyneth Paltrow and Harvey Weinstein row. Brad said, “At that moment, I was just a boy from the Ozarks on the playground, and that’s how we confronted things. I just wanted to make sure nothing was going to happen further, because Paltrow was going to do two (more) films (with Weinstein).”
Brad Pitt added, “I think the interesting thing is that we, Hollywood specifically, but the workplace, men and women’s dynamics is being recalibrated, recalibrated in a very good way that is long overdue. And I do think that’s an important story to tell.”
