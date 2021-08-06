Advertisement

The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco created quite a name for herself through the show. She played the role of Penny, the gorgeous looking neighbour of Sheldon and Leonard. Like almost everybody else, even she is a huge fan of the sitcom Friends.

The actress shared a video of her crying while watching the Friends reunion. By channelling her inner fangirl, she gained a place in many people’s hearts. After the release of the reunion special, Cuoco has revealed something special.

Kaley Cuoco wishes The Big Bang Theory to have a reunion episode just like Friends did. Recently, while speaking to Variety, the actress admitted this news. She enjoyed the reunion special of the 90’s sitcom and hopes the cast of her show to have one. Cuoco’s wish can come true with TBBT doing something similar in a few years.

“When I watched, I definitely thought, I would love to do that one day. I would love to do that with our show,” Kaley Cuoco said during the interview. The Big Bang Theory came to an end in 2019. The show has twelve seasons and stars Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki and Mayim Bialik, amongst many others.

In May, she also shared that she is open to ‘some sort of reunion show’. As per Metro, the actress said, “I would definitely be open to some sort of reunion show. I can’t wait for the Friends one, and so I’m definitely open to doing one ourselves as well.”

If Kaley Cuoco is open for The Big Bang Theory reunion, then so are we. The actress was also recently nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in HBO’s The Flight Attendant. Also check out her getting emotional to the Friends reunion here:

Kaley Cuoco crying with us at the #FriendsReunion 😭💜 pic.twitter.com/hIaIyeDK0i — 🌺 Natasha 🌺 (@BipashaPriyanka) May 28, 2021

