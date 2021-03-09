Kaley Cuoco entered the showbiz when she was just 7 years old. In her 28 years old career so far, she has done several films and shows. But the way The Big Bang Theory helped her strengthen her career, nothing else did.

Advertisement

As Penny, Kaley acted in The Big Bang Theory for 12 years straight and no doubt the character is still etched in everyone’s memories. The actress is currently all set to feature in the second season of the HBO Max show, The Flight Attendant.

Advertisement

Recently, Kaley Cuoco appeared at The One Show and spoke about The Big Bang Theory. The actress opened up about how difficult it was for her leaving the show. She has been quoted as saying by Digital Spy, “Look, the show is so popular. When I started freaking out about the comparisons there would be or what my next project would be, I realised you can’t compare anything to Big Bang.”

Talking about she will miss the cast of The Big Bang Theory and being paid amazingly for it, Kaley said, “As its own entity, I will never have that again. I won’t have that cast again, the money, the schedule, 12 years… I mean, all of it was insane.”

Kailey Cuoco was paid $1 million per episode for The Big Bang Theory.

“I was like, OK, if I can accept that nothing will compare to that – I can’t control what other people are gonna say about me – I knew my next project was gonna be for me and I was gonna leave that in its own place if that makes sense,” she added.

Earlier while speaking at Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Kaley opened up about dating Johnny Galecki while filming the earlier part of the show and said, “We dated at the beginning of the show for almost two years. When we did the pilot and I was crushing so hard but he had a girlfriend then.”

She further added, “Eventually, we got together and we were mad about each other for two years but then we broke up. Luckily Johnny and I came out of it so brilliantly and we’re closer today than we ever were.”

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: When BTS’ Suga Was Over His Head Trying To Communicate In English With A Lady & Turns Out She Knew Korean – Hilarious Video Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube