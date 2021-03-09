BTS is world-famous thanks to their chartbuster hits and sweet, chocolate boy looks. The BTS ARMY boast not just millions of fans from across the globe but also celebrities like John Cena, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift and more. Today, as BTS’ Suga celebrates his 28th birthday, we bring you a throwback video from the shoot of an American Hustle Life episode.

This video is sure to leave not just Suga’s, but the entire BTS Army in a split of laughter. The throwback video shows the star trying to communicate with a lady in English only to realize she speaks Korean later. The interaction is so hilarious that it didn’t leave us chuckling but had him laughing too.

Talking about this incident, it took place when BTS’ Suga was filming for one of their earliest shows, American Hustle Life (2014). During this episode, the boy-band guys were tasked to help with the housekeeping and organization of a hotel in LA.

Suga as tasked with kitchen duty, aka dish-washing. While interacting with one of the staff members to inform them that he was there for the dish-washing assignment, he made a ‘plate washing motion to convey the message. While enacting it, he says the word polish.

When asked what kind of polish, the BTS singer said ‘fork’ as he was having trouble finding a word for washing dishes. When asked if he needed the cutlery, he replied yes. The video turns hilarious when the lady in question asked if he knows how to speak Korean.

When BTS’ Suga confirmed that he knows his native language, the woman answers back in Korean and say, “Then you can just talk in Korean.” His expression on learning this is worth a million bucks. Check out the video here:

that time yoongi and that korean lady were trying to talk with each others in english so yoongi could get a fork but ended up releasing they are both korean will NEVER stop being funny pic.twitter.com/KTN1G7D2lV — ડꪖꪑ ⁷ / rest (@taesqueenuwu) January 25, 2020

Isn’t he cute!

Happy Birthday, Suga.

