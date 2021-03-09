Many of you would agree when I say that Titanic is one of the greatest movies of all times. This Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet love saga won several hearts and also made everyone cry towards the end when we saw Jack freezing to death, and Rose left alone. But did you know, like most of us, even Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie were not convinced by the ending?

Leo’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood co-stars Brad and Margot still mourn Jack’s death after he froze to death, saving Rose by letting her have the door to float on while the ship was sinking. Keep reading further.

Leonardo DiCaprio was giving an interview along with Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt for their movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. In the same interview, the actress spoke about how she felt about Jack freezing to the death scene.

“I remember bawling my eyes out when I was a girl,” exclaimed Margot Robbie in the interview with MTV News, even going on to weigh in on the ‘door’ controversy, with many still feeling that there was actually plenty of space for both Jack and Rose on the door.

“Oh my gosh, I thought it,” Margot recalled, to which Leo replied, “I have no comment,” with a laugh.

“That is the biggest controversy in modern cinema,” Margot Robbie went on to state, with Brad Pitt joining in, joking, “Could you, could you have squeezed in there? You could’ve, couldn’t you?” Leo once again responded, “No comment.”

But Margot and Brad weren’t done, with the actress continuing, “Did you mention it at the time? Were you like, should we make the door smaller?” But Leo replied again with a smile, “Like I said, I have no comment.”

Well, check out the fun interview of Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt below.

