Yesterday it was AEW Revolution all over social media but WWE has perfectly stolen the limelight by dropping one update and making one major change. During this week’s RAW edition, we saw Wrestlemania 37 ticket sale has been announced. On the other side, ‘all mighty’ Bobby Lashley has got a new entrance that justifies him being a new champ.

Advertisement

For those who are eagerly waiting for Wrestlemania 37 tickets sale update, RAW pulled off the curtain from suspense. It’s now official that tickets will be available from next Tuesday (16th March), 10 am ET i.e. same day 10.30 pm in India. Considering the COVID-19 restrictions, limited tickets will be available for sale.

Advertisement

Ticket prices for Wrestlemania 37 are in the range of $35-$2,500. It will be sold on WWE’s official website. For the unversed, the event will take place on two nights- 10th and 11th April 2021, henceforth combo tickets will also be available for fans. The biggest event in pro-wrestling will take at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. The same venue that was arranged for Wrestlemania 36.

The live streaming of the event will be available on Peacock streaming service (US) and WWE network (other regions).

Coming to another major thing that happened on the latest edition of RAW was the change in entrance of new WWE champ, Bobby Lashley. After a long, we got to witness such an entrance on WWE and just like us, everyone is tripping over it. It was great to see pyro stuff, especially after the budget cut down by the promotion. It gave us a good old school feels.

Check it out below:

What are your thoughts on Bobby Lashley’s new entrance?

Must Read: Angelina Jolie To Kim Kardashian – Divas Who Flaunted Their Baby Bump At Red Carpets In Style



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube