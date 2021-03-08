Motherhood is a lovely phase in a woman’s life. It is one of the happiest stages, and we ladies love it. Pregnancy becomes a big deal when we talk about the glamour industry. From announcing the pregnancy to flaunting the baby bump, the diva’s of tinsel town make sure to enjoy every single phase. Well, today, we are going to talk about those Hollywood actresses who flaunted their bumps in style on the Red Carpets. From Angelina Jolie, Kim Kardashian, to Kate Winslet, Anne Hathaway and others, we have a list of actresses who made headlines for their red carpet appearances while they were expecting.

Today on International Women’s Day, we thought that we should give a tribute to all those lovely ladies who did not let any change in their lives slow them down. Rather, they embraced every phase of their life with open arms and made heads turn.

ANGELINA JOLIE

Angelina Jolie is a diva, and nothing can beat her charm. The gorgeous beauty stole the limelight at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival, where she walked the red carpet with then-partner Brad Pitt. We are sure that no one could move their gaze from the actress to her hubby Brad. Jolie looked stunning in an olive green flowy gown, and her smile was proof that she was very happy.

ANNE HATHAWAY

Just Like Angelina Jolie, even Anne Hathaway took our breath away when she walked the Vanity Fair Oscar Party’s red carpet in 2016. She looked out of this world in the embellished Naeem Khan gown with her hair pulled back. The gown perfectly hugged her bump, not making it too comfortable for the actress. She was pregnant with her son Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman who was born in April 2016.



KATE WINSLET

How can someone look so flawless? I still cannot take my eyes off Kate Winslet, and I am sure neither can you. The glow on her face is brighter than the shine of the diamonds she was wearing. She held her bump carefully as her red coloured Jenny Packham gown just enhanced her bump.

KIM KARDASHIAN

Kim Kardashian is a Diva, and we all know it. Pregnant or not, she knows how to make heads turn wherever she goes. There is no way she can not look stylish under any circumstance. Well, The Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star wore a Givenchy gown at the 2013 Met Gala when she was pregnant with her daughter North West. Kim was accompanied by her now ex-husband Kanye West.

