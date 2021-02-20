There must hardly be anyone who hasn’t watched The Devil Wears Prada and not enjoyed it. We think there could not be anyone apart from Anne Hathaway who could fit in perfectly in this role. But, did you know that she was not amongst the first few choices of the director for this role?

Anne shared an inspiring episode from her life with contestants on RuPaul’s Drag Race. During the episode, the Les Miserables actress appeared to surprise the cast as they prepared for a musical competition and answered various questions for them. When one asked if there were any roles she had to “fight tooth and nail for,” The actress surprisingly revealed she was far from the first choice to play Andy Sachs in the movie mentioned above.

Anne Hathaway admitted that she was the ninth choice for The Devil Wears Prada. “But I got it! Hang in there, never give up,” she added. We saw Anne playing a journalism grad, Andy in this 2006 film based on a novel of the same name. The story is about how this journalism grad lands a highly coveted role as the assistant to the Editor-in-Chief of a big fashion magazine brilliantly played by Meryl Streep.

Did you know that Rachel McAdams, who was quite a sensation herself at that time, was director David Frankel‘s first choice? Anne Hathaway found her luck when the former turned down the role several times, according to Variety. Claire Danes and Juliette Lewis were also amongst the hundred or so actresses who had auditioned. Anne was so desperate to get the role at the time that she literally wrote the words “Hire Me” in a garden outside of Andy’s office with her finger. Well, this sure did work in her favour!

In an interview in 2016, Anne explained, “I didn’t have to audition. I had to be patient. I wasn’t the first choice.” Recalling the happy moment when she heard she was cast in the film, the actress revealed, “I was putting on a shirt…I had some buddies over. I remember running out in my living room, half-dressed, screaming — I got The Devil Wears Prada! I got The Devil Wears Prada!”

Well, now we know that Anne Hathaway had to really struggle her way to get a role in this film. What are your thoughts about the same?

