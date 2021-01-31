Jared Leto & Anne Hathaway To Portray A Married Couple In Upcoming Series 'WeCrashed'

Hollywood stars Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto will essay a married couple in upcoming series, WeCrashed.

The limited series is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name. The eight-episode drama will follow the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of the startup WeWork, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The limited series comes from creators Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello. John Requa and Glenn Ficarra will direct the show. We are quite excited to see Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto together.

Jared Leto will play WeWork founder Adam Neumann, with Hathaway is set to play his wife and co-founder Rebekah Newmann. Both stars will also be credited as executive producers on the show.

Eisenberg, who has an overall deal with Apple, will co-write, executive produce and serve as showrunner alongside Crevello.

The series marks a return to television for Leto. Hathaway recently appeared in the episodic anthology, Modern Love.

Talking about his film with John Lee Hancock’s The Little Things, Leto says his new film comes with questions about guilt, innocence, assumptions and identity.

“I have wanted to work with John Lee for quite some time, he’s such an incredible writer and director. When I first read the script, I really was taken in by the characters and he did a great job of keeping you on the edge of your seat,” Jared Leto said while talking about collaborating with the director

