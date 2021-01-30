Zach Braff, known for his role of JD in the TV series Scrubs, will star alongside Gabrielle Union in the film, which revolves around a multiracial family of 12, reports variety.com.

Kenya Barris, best known for creating the TV series Black-ish, has co-written the script and is also set to produce the remake. Gail Lerner, who has previously collaborated with Barris on Black-ish, will direct the film.

Cheaper By The Dozen is expected to debut on the Disney Plus streaming service in 2022.

The original Cheaper By The Dozen had released in 1950, and was based on the autobiographical book by Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey.

It was given a new spin in 2003 with a film starring Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt as the parents to the Baker clan. The 2003 film also starred Piper Perabo, Hilary Duff, Alyson Stoner, Ashton Kutcher and Dax Shepard. A sequel, Cheaper By The Dozen 2, had premiered in 2005.

