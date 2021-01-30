There are many things due to which all of us are desperately waiting for Stranger Things 4. So many questions are yet to be answered and one of them is, “Where is Dr Brenner?”

All of us saw him being taken over by Demogorgon in season 1 but his body wasn’t shown. Also in season 2, Eleven and Kali were told that he is alive so where he is the question which has been disturbing a lot of fans since then.

Earlier talking about the suspense around his character’s existence, Matthew Modine who plays Dr Brenner told NME, “I love that the fans are trying to figure out where Dr Brenner is, because we’re all wondering, you know, is he in the Upside Down? Did the Demogorgon drag him away? Is he going to re-emerge?”

“And the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, have said that unless you see a body, the character’s not dead. And obviously, we never saw Dr Brenner’s body.” he added.

Now the latest is that this character is indeed coming back in Season 4 as he has been spotted on the sets of the show. A few pictures of the actor are doing rounds on Instagram in which he can be seen sitting in a car while wearing a mask. Now if that isn’t the proof of his comeback than what will be? Take a look:

Created by Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things over the course of 3 seasons has become a huge hit on Netflix. All the characters have become immensely popular and fans are waiting to see what happens in their lives next.

Meanwhile, Gaten Matarazzo who plays Dustin in the show recently revealed that season 4 going to be scariest of all seasons so far.

“I think most would probably say it’s the scariest (season) out of the previous three, which I love because it’s very fun to film,” said Gaten while talking to US Weekly.

Apart from Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Stranger Things’ main star cast includes Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Noah Schnapp (Will), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Joe Keery (Steve), David Harbour (Jim), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Winona Ryder (Joyce) and others.

Stranger Things Season 4 is slated to release this year.

