BBC’s Peaky Blinders Season 6 is being highly awaited by fans and as the shooting of the new instalment started recently, we can say that the wait is not going to be too long anymore. Those who have waited a lot to get fresh updates about the show are now being treated by the makers on social media.

Just a few days back, the official Instagram handle of Peaky Blinders shared a sneak-peek of Cillian Murphy aka Thomas Shelby. In the pic which showed his side look, we could see the actor getting the character’s haircut and thus taking the first step of getting into his skin.

An announcement followed which said, “The Shelbys are back in business”. Along with a fresh still from the sets, the caption read as saying, “Series 6 of #PeakyBlinders has begun filming. Find out more, link in bio. Photo taken by @antobyrne75 during filming of series 5.”

Now there’s a new still of him which has been shared on @peakyblindersofficial. In this one, we can see Cillian Murphy dressed as Thomas Shelby while standing alongside his favourite horse. The picture also shows Tommy reading the script. Take a look below:

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that season 6 of Peaky Blinders will be followed by a movie. Steven Knight himself has been quoted as saying by Deadline, “COVID changed our plans. But I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie. That is what is going to happen.”

As Peaky Blinders Season 6 went on floors recently, Creator Steven Knight said in an official statement, “Peaky is back and with a bang”.

“After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.” he added.

Caryn Mandabach (executive producer) confirmed the announcement with this message to the fans: “Along with our wonderful, supportive, partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get Peaky safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority. Thank you to all the Peaky fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient. Series six marks the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on.”

