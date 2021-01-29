Kat Dennings, who first featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jane Foster’s (Natalie Portman) assistant in Thor is currently part of Marvel’s WandaVision. The actress, who played Darcy Lewis in Thor & Thor: The Dark World, is reprising the role in the Disney+ series.

During a recent conversation, the actress opened up about her audition for her first role in the Marvel Universe. As per her, it was like an abduction. Want to why? Scroll down to know the answer.

During a conversation on Crooked’s Keep It podcast, Kat Dennings spoke about her audition for Darcy Lewis’s role in Marvel’s Thor. Stating that it was done with utmost secrecy, the actress said, “It was so secret that I didn’t know what I was auditioning for.”

Elaborating further about the Thor audition, Kat Dennings said, “I have no idea what’s going on. I don’t know what the movie is, all I know is that it’s a superhero movie. And I’m like ‘Am I a superhero?’ What do I wear, like, leggings? What do I do?” She continued, “So, I was like, I’ll toe the line. I’ll try and look a little cute, but I don’t know who I’m playing cause you get fake sides.”

Besides stating that Marvel gave them a fake script and character (another measure to maintain the secrecy), Kat Dennings also revealed that they sent her to a fake address for her audition. Shedding light on what happened when she reached the phoney location, she said, “I looked around, and I was like ‘There’s no-one at this address’ and then someone came over in a golf cart, and he was like ‘I’m here to take you to the real place’ and I was like ‘What?’”

Comparing it to kidnapping, the Thor actress said, “Right? Well, 100% like abduction, but it was like a different place entirely, it was so, so crazy.”

What are your thoughts on Marvel’s extreme measure to keeping the characters of the first Thor movie a secret? Let us know in the comments.

