Controversy isn’t a good place to be for one, and when you are Armie Hammer and the accusations are of cannibalistic behaviour, things have to get pretty serious. The actor has been now surrounded with claims that have alleged of him being a cannibal. Leading to which, the actor had to bid adieu to some of his project including Shotgun Wedding. Now is the reports are to be believed, Hammer has said bye to one more project, and it is a prominent one. The Offer, a series on the making of Godfather, will no longer have Armie. Read on to know more about the same.

The Offer is a Paramount+ series that is based on the making of the cult 1972 classic feature The Godfather. Armie Hammer who ‘was’ roped in to play the lead on the 10 episode show, was suppose to play Al Ruddy. For the unversed, Al was the producer in 1972 classic and is one of the most pivotal parts in shaping the feature. The show now stands leadless.

As per Deadline, Armie Hammer, due to the controversy around him has parted ways from The Offer and is no longer associated with The Offer in any way. The actor has not made an official statement on the same but the reports are almost confirmed. This happens to be the third project and a big one from which the actor had to take a leave owing to the Cannibal accusations against him.

Apart from The Offer, the actor has left Jennifer Lopez’s Shotgun Wedding and Gaslit that had a star-studded cast. The actor had even issued a statement when he left Lopez film. In his statement, Armie Hammer said, “I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

For the unversed, two weeks ago a few chats that were allegedly involved Armie Hammer went viral. In the chats, Armie had allegedly conveyed his fantasies and they were cannibalistic in nature. It was here when the hell broke loose for the Call Me By Your Name actor.

