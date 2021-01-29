Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thomson are all set to step into the next phase of their lives. Their first daughter True Thompson might be getting a sibling. Yes! We know you are elated to hear this.

In a new trailer for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the Good American founder tells the Boston Celtics player that she wants to expand their family. Keep scrolling further to know more on this.

Khloe Kardashian can be heard telling Tristan Thompson in the sneak peek of KUWTK, “I just feel like it’s now time to have another kid.” An insider echoes the same sentiments as the 36-year-old star and tells E! News that the couple, who rekindled their romance just three months ago, “are on the same page and both want another baby.”

“Khloe Kardashian knows the value of siblings and growing up in a house full of kids, and she wants that for True,” the insider shares, adding, “It’s something they have been working on for a while.”

While it’s unclear how soon the pair wants to bring another little one into the world, the source notes just how involved the 29-year-old NBA player has been during this time. “Tristan is very supportive of Khloe and making this happen. He goes with her to doctor’s appointments and listens to her feelings,” says the source. “He’s very involved and invested in the future of their family together.”

Well, we all know how Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split after the cheating scandal. However, as per the source, Khloe chose to forgive Tristan. But it is not something she has forgotten about. That’s why they were keen on “taking it very slow,” with the insider adding, “Tristan has bent over backwards to be with her. He has apologized over and over and swears he is forever changed. She resisted for a long time, but he’s slowly finding his way back in.”

We hope it works out great for these two.

