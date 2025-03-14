The latest episode of The Kardashians Season 6 saw Kim Kardashians and Khloe Kardashian take on India quite literally, as was the title of the episode. The sisters were invited to the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which took place last year on July 12, 2024. While the event had taken social media by storm, the presence of the Kardashian sisters only elevated the occasion. Here are some of the highlights that stood out from the episode.

The Kardashians Ambani Special Episode Highlights

Nita Ambani Having A Faux Pas

Nita Ambani was seen having a faux pas moment while interacting with Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. Her nose ring was seen falling off from her nose while talking to the sisters. Visibly flushed, the matriarch of the royal family said that she needed to glue the same properly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ambani Family (@ambani_update)

Kim Kardashian Losing The Ambani Diamond

Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, was seen losing one of the intricate and expensive diamonds from her exquisite cream-colored shimmery necklace. It was Khloe Kardashian who pointed out the same. A worried Kim also made an attempt to search for the diamond to avoid paying for it. But alas! They could not find the same and also added a hilarious RIP tribute for the lost diamond at the end of the episode.

Kim Kardashian lost her $600 million diamond at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s lavish wedding in Mumbai ????? 🤯🤯🤯 Despite never meeting the couple before, Kim, 44, was joined by sister Khloe Kardashian, 40, at the July 2024 wedding, which cost an estimated $600 million,… pic.twitter.com/bxt7krmWom — TechVagabond (@TheVagabond7) March 13, 2025

The Kardashians Not Knowing The Ambanis

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian admitted to not knowing the Ambani personally. However, she added that they have common friends and are well acquainted with the jewelry designer who curates jewelry for the Ambani clan. They revealed to have gotten invited through her. However, they were all praises for the Ambanis in the episode. Not only did they give a glimpse of the ultra-lavish wedding from the inside but also appreciated the various philanthropic activities of the family. The sisters also gave a tour of the luxurious suite wherein they were staying at the Taj Hotel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anip Patel (@mondayswithmohan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anip Patel (@mondayswithmohan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anip Patel (@mondayswithmohan)

Isha Ambani Confessing To Be A Kardashian Fan

Isha Ambani while welcoming Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian admitted to be a fan of the Kardashians. She revealed that she used to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians when she was working in the US as a consultant. Isha added how that would make her feel as if the Kardashian clan is like her family and she would not feel alone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ambani Family (@ambani_update)

Nita Ambani Called The Kris Jenner Of The Ambani Family

Nita Ambani was given a fun title by the Kardashian sisters. She was called the ‘Kris Jenner’ of the Ambani family, being the matriarch of the clan. Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian also revealed that Nita reminded them of their mother because of her warm personality.

Nita Ambani with Kim Kardashian at her son’s wedding ✨ pic.twitter.com/ptxBaTZumK — leandre koffi (@leandek15) July 12, 2024

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Steffy & Luna Have Face-Off Over Finn While Li & Poppy’s Fight Faces A Twist

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News