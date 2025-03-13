Like Port Charles, Genoa City, and Los Angeles, there’s plenty of drama in Days of Our Lives’ Salem. The previous episode saw Joy announce Alex and Stephanie while Sarah confessed her worries to Maggie. On the other hand, Xander and Philip reviewed their plans for DiMera Enterprises.

Chad and Cat grew closer while Javi suggested to Leo. The story picks up in today’s episode, and here’s what the audience can expect from the March 13, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they stream it on Peacock and enjoy the popcorn-worthy drama served by Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: March 13, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Johnny getting tough with his father, EJ. The former has been doing everything he can to impress Mrs. Choi so that he and Chanel can adopt her grandchild. But when Gabi shows up with a gun, demanding EJ reveal where her brother Rafe is, Mrs. Choi sees the encounter and refuses to let the DiMeras adopt her grandchild.

So when Johnny gets tough with his father about the explosive encounter, how much will EJ reveal, if at all? Will Johnny figure out what and exactly how much his father has been concealing? Meanwhile, Paulina apologizes to Chanel. She is apologetic about what happened, but will the latter be fine with it, or will she have a few words of choice to share before letting go?

Where exactly does this drama in Days of Our Lives leave Johnny and Chanel? Will their plans of adopting a child go in vain? Or will this find another way to make their parenthood dreams come true? Lastly, Marlena fills Belle in on her plan. The former recently found out that her husband John has been missing and has been planning to attain information and locate him ever since.

Now, she is leaving town to search for him. For the unversed, John was away on a secret mission for a couple of months, but only recently was it notified that he had gone missing and had not been able to be tracked by anyone. This is why Marlena is leaving Salem in the hopes of finding him. She might be worried, but she is also hopeful of getting some answers.

She previously told her daughter Belle how Shane informed her about John being missing. Now, she shares her plans to leave Salem, Illinois, and go on a mission to find him. How will Belle react after finding out what her mother plans to do? Will she worry about Marlena’s safety, knowing John has been missing? Or will she support him in her quest to locate her husband? Continue watching Days of Our Lives to find out!

