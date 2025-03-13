Last year, it was announced that Vanderpump Rules was undergoing a complete reboot and that none of the original cast would be retained after the 11th season. While the fans were sad to see the cast go, it wasn’t too big of a surprise, considering the group had fractured beyond repair over time.

Especially the cheating drama between Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Rachel Leviss. Sides were picked, Tom and Rachel were called out for their adultery, and the scandal became widespread news. Now, the 12th edition will feature a brand-new cast, and here’s what the producer teased about it.

Vanderpump Rules Season 12: Producer Dishes On Show’s Theme

Bravo producer Alex Baskin spoke about season 12 of Vanderpump Rules during a podcast. Although he couldn’t give out too many details, he revealed that the show’s theme is being brought back. He explained, “It’s getting back to sort of the foundational principles of the show,” referring to the series’ original concept, which was lost through the seasons.

Alex then added, “It’s a group of people who really work at the restaurant and are besties, live together, going through a really fun phase of their life together.” Lisa Vanderpump, who occasionally stars on the show and is also an executive producer recently commented on the upcoming season.

She told US Weekly, “When you have a restaurant, especially in Hollywood, with a revolving door of beautiful people who are all kinds of normally rather large personalities because they come to Hollywood for a reason, it’s always complicated.” For the unversed, she is also the one after whom Vanderpump Rules is named. It is a spinoff for Lisa’s employees.

Lisa further continued, “I am sure it’s gonna be very different with these young minxes when they get to work, but we shall see. I got some very interesting characters for sure, but SUR has been around for a very long time, and as I say, it’s a show we could have shot 12 months of the year.”

On the other hand, Bravo has a slate full of other reality shows, including The Valley, which is returning with its second season in April. About that, Alex said, “It’s intense the entire way through, so that is just the tip of the iceberg. It’s a wild ride. Very unexpected,” calling it massively dramatic.

“And things continue to happen, so we keep thinking there are epilogues to this season at this point. We have to be done at some point. The show has to air!” the producer concluded. Season 12 of Vanderpump Rules is mostly expected to air towards the end of 2025, but details haven’t been revealed.

