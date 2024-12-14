The news that the popular reality series Vanderpump Rules is getting a reboot might have disappointed longtime fans. However, it is not the end for the original cast members. Many of the OGs have been posting farewell messages and opening up about the show’s revamp on podcasts.

Others already have work lined up and more offers to pick from. Ariana Madix is one of the most successful names from the original lot. Others also have their own stints to focus on. So, here’s a brief about where fans can expect to see the cast members and what the future projects are.

What Are The Upcoming Projects Of Vanderpump Rules Cast After Series Reboot?

Ariana Madix

Madix is hands down the member with the most offers from the cast. Apart from several brand endorsements and campaigns, she recently starred in Dancing With the Stars and was featured in the Broadway musical Chicago. She also runs her sandwich shop, Something About Her, with fellow member Katie Maloney. Madix is also the host of Love Island USA.

Lala Kent

Kent was interested in keeping Vanderpump Rules running for longer, but that was not on the cards. She launched her own podcast, Give Them Lala, in 2020. She will also appear in The Valley season 2 alongside a few other cast members. It is expected to be in a guest capacity.

Tom Sandoval

Sandoval, the man behind the infamous Scandoval, was previously featured on The Masked Singer. He is also part of The Traitors Season 3, which will premiere in January 2025. He opened a restaurant, Schwartz & Sandy’s Lounge, with Tom Schwartz, but it closed last month. They are also junior partners of Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant and bar, TomToms.

Scheana Shay

Shay has a music career but hasn’t taken off like she wanted it to. On the other hand, she has her podcast Scheananigans with Scheana Shay, which she launched in 2018. She is also expected to appear on The Valley, but no further details about her appearance are known.

Katie Maloney

Maloney was the only one who stuck with Madix in the aftermath of the Scandoval. The two run their sandwich shop together, Something About Her. They explained the concept of the West Hollywood snack spot as a place where people can transport themselves while also romanticizing the concept of lunch. Maloney also has her podcast, Disrespectfully, which she hosts with reality star Dayna Kathan.

Tom Schwartz

As mentioned earlier, Schwartz shut down his lounge with Sandoval this year. He launched his own whiskey, Tom’s Good Lovin. Schwartz also revealed that he will launch his podcast, Detox / Retox, next year. He will also appear on The Valley alongside Kent and Shay.

Vanderpump Rules Season 12

Meanwhile, Vanderpump Rules is being officially rebooted. Season 12 will return with an all-new cast, and the Bravo reality series is expected to start production in 2025. Lisa Vanderpump has been retained.

