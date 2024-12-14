With the final episode of the popular neo-western series Yellowstone set to air on December 15, fans are excited but also nervous about how it will end. The show features a stellar cast of characters, including Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, and Cole Houser.

Part two of the final season of Yellowstone has been releasing one episode each week. And the show has already seen some very shocking character deaths. The penultimate episode ended with the dialogue, “The only way to save this place is gotta give it away.” This has left viewers wondering if the Dutton family would lose the ranch. The cast has now teased the ending.

Yellowstone Cast Hint At ‘Real Poetry’ Series Ending

Kelly Reilly, who plays Bethany Dutton on the show, told Entertainment Weekly, “It’s not what you think it’s going to be, that’s what’s so exciting about it.

There’s a real poetry to it.” Meanwhile, Wes Bentley, who plays James “Jamie” Dutton on Yellowstone, felt that many great shows don’t get the golden opportunity of a proper ending and a final farewell to the story.

“I’ve been around the business long enough to know how rare that is and how lucky we are to have had that,” he expressed. Bentley added that it hadn’t surprised him because “everyone on this show brought their A-game,” which led to its success. As well as the opportunity to expand the story into 5 long seasons, an ending, as well as several spinoff shows.

Reilly agreed with the sentiment and divulged that the whole cast and crew “really poured in a lot of themselves,” and “it meant something” to all of them. “I think everyone wanted to end this one with nothing left in the tank,” the actress mused, mentioning that was how she felt.

Luke Grimes On ‘Profound’ And ‘Beautiful’ Ending Of Yellowstone

She also hoped that the audience would enjoy the ending and find it worthy of their investment in these characters and this show. “I hope it lands. You never know,” Reilly concluded. Meanwhile, Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, previously told Entertainment Weekly that it had a “profound” and “beautiful” ending. He revealed that he found out when he got the script.

Grimes explained that he waited until he had the script to learn what would happen in the finale. “I feel like I’m part of the audience as well because I’m constantly wondering what’s going to happen next,” he added, pointing out that he got the scripts right before they shot the scenes.

Yellowstone’s season and series finale airs on December 15, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network. If you want to know how the show and its characters wrap up, tune in.

