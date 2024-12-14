Sony’s Kraven the Hunter opened in the theatres on Friday. The film has been projected to have an underwhelming debut at the box office. The Thursday previews number has been revealed, and it is not so promising, although the film has received reasonable ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. Scroll below for the deets.

It is an R-rated film projected to earn between $13 million and $15 million in its debut weekend. According to reports, the movie’s reported budget was increased from $90 million to $110 million due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and Hollywood strikes. It was directed by JC Chandor. In the comic books, Kraven is a supervillain who first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #15. He is one of the founding members of the Sinister Six and the supervillain Chameleon’s half-brother.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report revealed Kraven the Hunter collected a disappointing $2 million on Thursday previews compared to Argylle; Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s film has collected more than Henry Cavill’s comedy thriller. Argylle collected $1.7 million on Thursday previews. However, it is below The Beekeeper’s $2.2 million and Morbius’ $5.7 million.

In addition, Kraven the Hunter has also earned less than Madame Web’s previews. According to Vulture’s report, Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s movie earned $0.2 million less than Madame Web. The report further stated that since the latest release is expected to earn around $15 million in the US, it is reportedly the worst opening weekend for a Spider-Man-related film since 2005’s Jennifer Garner starring Elektra.

As per Luiz Fernando’s prediction, the movie is predicted to earn between $13 million and $16 million in its debut weekend.

Kraven the Hunter is at a big disadvantage as the theatres are completely dominated by the biggies: Wicked, Moana 2, and Gladiator II. It might make it to the domestic top five. However, the top three spots will surely go to the big three, but Gladiator II has weaker legs compared to the other two. The audience rating is 70% on Rotten Tomatoes, but the critics’ rating has not yet been revealed.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s film is an action-packed R-rated standalone story of how Marvel’s supervillain came to be. It is his origin story. Aaron plays a man with a complex relationship with his ruthless gangster father, Nikolai Kravinoff [played by Russell Crowe]. That relationship starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world but also one of its most feared.

There has been little buzz around the movie, which was released in theatres on December 13.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Box Office: Priyanka Chopra To Bag An Insane Comeback Film With Mahesh Babu, Resulting In A Confirmed Jump Of 2821% In Collection For Her?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News