Moana 2 is unbothered by Kraven the Hunter’s release this Friday. The film continues to achieve new milestones at the box office in North America. The film has now attained another interesting feat: It entered the top 100 highest-grossing films of all time at the US box office. Scroll below for the deets.

Although the film has undoubtedly been earning winning numbers in the US, it has been bested by Wicked as it ruled at #1. The Disney sequel has now surpassed the lifetime total of the film Star Wars: Attack of the Clones in North America. The film was released in 2002 featuring an ensemble cast comprising Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, Samuel L Jackson, Christopher Lee, Anthony Daniels, Kenny Baker, and Frank Oz. Directed by George Lucas, it is the sequel to The Phantom Menace and the fifth film in the Star Wars film series.

Now, according to Luiz Fernando’s report, Moana 2 outgrossed Kraven the Hunter, which opened in the theatres on Friday and had previews on Thursday. The report revealed that the Disney sequel scored a strong $2.3 million on its third Thursday at the box office in North America. It has scored the biggest third Thursday for Thanksgiving animations, dropping 45.5% from last Thursday.

It has not only surpassed its predecessor’s $1.4 million gross but also beaten Frozen I and II. As mentioned above, Moana 2 has also surpassed Star Wars: Attack of the Clones’ domestic haul as the 100th highest-grossing film in the United States.

For the unversed, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones collected $310.37 million at the US box office, and allied with its $343.10 million overseas haul, the film’s worldwide total is $653.78 million. The Disney sequel now stands at a $310.9 million cume in the US, and with that, it has officially beaten the Star Wars movie as the 100th highest-grossing film of all time.

According to the report, Moana 2 is eyeing a $465-$515 million run in the United States. The Disney sequel featuring voices of Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Rachel House, Hualālai Chung, Rose Matafeo, David Fane, Awhimai Fraser, Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda, and Gerald Ramsey Alan Tudyk was released in the US on November 27.

