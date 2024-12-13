After Vettaiyan’s failure, Rajinikanth is all set to bounce back with this upcoming magnum opus. Yes, we’re talking about Coolie, which marks his debut collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. This biggie has the potential to break existing records and establish new ones at the worldwide box office. If everything goes well, we’ll get to see the biggest film in Kollywood.

The upcoming Kollywood thriller marks Rajini’s 171st film, which is why it had the working title Thalaivar 171. As the film marks Lokesh and Rajini’s debut collaboration, everyone is excited for the biggie. In the past, we have already seen the blast that happened when Loki joined hands with Thalapathy Vijay. Now, with the maverick filmmaker joining forces with the Kollywood legend, the excitement is at its peak.

Other than the collaboration of Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj, another factor that acts as an added plus for Coolie is its rumored link with LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe). Even though it’s being said to be a standalone film, there’s a chance that it might be a part of LCU. While the real picture will be out once the film is released, till then, it’s surely going to benefit due to LCU hype.

Other than LCU rumors, Coolie is already in hype due to its splendid cast. And now, with Aamir Khan joining the project for a cameo, the audience is excited to watch Aamir sharing the screen space with Rajinikanth. All in all, Thalaivar 171 is looking like a complete blast and a record-breaker.

Currently, 2.0 is the highest-grossing film from Kollywood at the worldwide box office, with a collection of 668 crore gross. Last Lokesh Kanagaraj film, Leo, crossed 600 crores but couldn’t beat 2.0. Now, with Rajinikanth and Loki coming together, there’s a strong chance that Coolie might be able to surpass 2.0 and become Kollywood’s top-grosser. The hype is solid, and even decent content would be enough to mint record-breaking numbers.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

