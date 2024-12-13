With a total collection of 434.50 crore at the box office, Pushpa 2 Hindi version is rioting. Allu Arjun’s beast is swiftly running towards the 500 crore club and is almost 75 crore away from Baahubali 2, the highest-grossing South Indian Hindi film ever.

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 8

On the eighth day, December 12, Thursday, the action film has earned 28 crore* at the box office. This is only 3.5 crore less than the previous day when the film brought 31.5 crore.

In eight days, the film has earned 4 times higher than Pushpa: The Rise. The first part of the franchise arrived in 2021 and earned 106 crore at the box office.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the film in eight days at the box office.

Day 1: 72 crore

Day 2: 59 crore

Day 3: 74 crore

Day 4: 86 crore

Day 5: 48 crore

Day 6: 36 crore

Day 7: 31.5 crore

Day 8: 28 crore*

Total: 434.50 crore

Only 0.12 Crore Away From KGF: 2

Pushpa 2 is only 0.12 crore away from KGF: Chapter 2’s 434.62 crore collection in Hindi. As soon as Allu Arjun surpasses Yash at the box office, he will grab the throne of the highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed South Indian film post-COVID.

Allu Arjun has already surpassed every single Hindi dubbed South Indian film that was released in 2024. In fact, Pushpa 2 has also surpassed every single Hindi film of 2024 at the box office except Stree 2, which might have some time to enjoy the spot for the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024 before Pushpa 2 destroys it.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Box Office: Salaar (Hindi) Trends On OTT For 300 Days & We Can Already Smell Two Big Box Office Feats Of Prabhas’ Salaar 2!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News