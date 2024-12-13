Pushpa 2 is on its way to becoming the most successful film in Indian cinema. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil starrer has conquered the throne of the highest-grossing Hindi film within a week of theatrical release. But how have the profits been compared to Pushpa: The Rise (Hindi)? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Pushpa: The Rise (Hindi) Profits

Back in 2021, the Hindi dubbed version of Pushpa: The Rise was valued at 20 crores, which was considered as the cost spent. Allu Arjun starrer earned a whopping 106 crore in its lifetime, which means the return on investment was 86 crores.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Going by the calculation, Pushpa: The Rise raked in profits of 430% in its lifetime. And as one can imagine, it was declared a super-duper hit at the Hindi box office.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi Profits

In the last 8 days, Sukumar’s directorial has made box office collections of 434.5 crores. As previously revealed, the cost incurred for the theatrical release in Hindi is around 200 crores. This means, the return on investment currently stands at 234.5 crores.

On the other hand, the ROI% now lands at 117.25% for the sequel. This is a massive feat, considering the short span since its arrival at the ticket windows. But there is a long way to go if Allu Arjun wants to surpass the predecessor.

In order to mint profits over 430%, Pushpa 2 must earn a minimum of 1060 crores alone in the Hindi belt. That sound like an impossible feat. The low budget was indeed a blessing for the OG film!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

