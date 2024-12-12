Pushpa 2 is on a record-breaking spree at the Indian box office. It has concluded week 1 on a tremendous note and is all set to enter the 700 crore club today. Allu Arjun starrer has created history by clocking the highest day 7 among Hindi-dubbed films in Indian cinema. Scroll below for all the details!

Day 7 at the Hindi box office

In its first week, Pushpa 2: The Rule has created history by minting more box office collections than any other Hindi film, including Jawan. It earned 31.50 crores on day 7, taking its overall total to 206.50 crores.

Interestingly, Allu Arjun starrer has performed better than successful Hindi-dubbed films, including Baahubali 2 and Kalki 2898 AD.

Take a look at the highest day 7 collections of Hindi-dubbed films below:

Pushpa 2: 31.50 crores Baahubali 2: 22.75 crores KGF Chapter 2: 16.35 crores RRR: 12 crores Kalki 2898 AD: 11.50 crores

Clearly, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil starrer has created history by earning way more than its competitors. In fact, it is the only Hindi-dubbed version that has crossed the 30 crore mark on day 7.

Compared to RRR, Pushpa 2: The Rule has minted almost 158.33% more earnings.

More about the film

Allu Arjun starrer is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. It is reportedly mounted on a whopping budget of 500 crores. It is also one of the longest Indian films made, with a runtime of over 200 minutes.

The supporting cast features Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

It is directed by Sukumar. Mythri Movie Makers have produced the film in association with Sukumar Writings.

Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in theatres worldwide on December 5, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

