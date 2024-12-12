Pushpa 2: The Rule is a force to reckon with at the box office. Not only in India, it is also roaring loudly in international circuits. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has made a smashing debut into the top 10 Indian grossers in Australia. It has left Kalki 2898 AD and nine other films behind in only a week. Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

Pushpa 2 at the Australian Box Office

As per Nishit Shaw, Allu Arjun led action thriller has minted A$3.15M (INR 17.16 crores) in the last 7 days. It is the ninth Indian film to have crossed the A$3 million mark. That is not it, Pushpa 2 is now the 8th highest-grossing Indian film at the Australian box office.

Beats Kalki 2898 AD & 9 others

Prabhas led Kalki 2898 AD had made lifetime box office collection of A$3.13M in Australia. Allu Arjun starrer has now pushed it to 9th spot in a span of only one week.

Pushpa 2 has also surpassed the earnings of Dunki (A$2.82 million), Dangal (A$2.63 million), Sanju (A$2.41 million), Stree 2 (A$2.23 million), PK (A$2.11 million), Fighter (A$1.99 million), Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (A$1.83 million), Ponniyin Selvan 1 (A$1.78 million) and Salaar (A$1.75 million).

Where will it land among the Top 10?

Pushpa 2 needs almost 59% higher earnings to surpass Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which currently stands at #1. Take a look at the top 10 Indian grossers in Australia below:

Animal: A$5.02 million

Pathaan: A$4.72 million

Jawan: A$4.68 million

Baahubali 2: A$4.50 million

RRR: A$3.60 million

KGF Chapter 2: A$3.47 million

Padmaavat: A$3.16 million

Pushpa 2: A$3.15M

Kalki 2898 AD: A$3.13M

Dunki: A$2.63 million

The current pace is quite strong, and entry into the top 3 is inevitable. There are good chances that Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna‘s film could land at the top spot. But only time will tell if it recreates history!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office (North America): Only $0.04 Million Away From Entering Top 10 Indian Grossers, Beats Salaar & 5 Indian Biggies!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News