Pushpa 2 has brought another number-full day on the table taking the total collection of the film at 657.25 crore in six days at the box office. The action thriller helmed by Sukumar has surpassed the lifetime collection of Kalki 2898 AD, snatching the throne of the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2024 in India.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 6

On the sixth day, Tuesday, December 10, the Allu Arjun biggie earned 52 crore net in India. This is a 21% drop from the previous day, bringing 66 crore net collection in India. The film has been consistently earning much more than the opening days of many biggies.

Highest-Grossing Kollywood Film

With a total of 657.25 crore in 6 days, Allu Arjun has already grabbed the spot for the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2024. The spot was claimed by Prabhas’s Kalki in 2898 AD, which earned 653.21 crore in India.

Pushpa 2 Budget & Collection

Pushpa 2: The Rule has been mounted on a reported budget of almost 500 crore, and it has already earned a profit of 157.25 crore at the box office, registering a 31.45% return on the investment amount.

4th All-Time Highest-Grossing Indian Film

In six days, Allu Arjun‘s sequel is already the fourth all-time highest-grossing Indian film at the box office. In fact in one day, Allu Arjun starrer surpassed the lifetime collection of Stree 2, Jawan and Kalki 2898 AD.

Check out the top 10 all-time highest-grossing films in India.

Baahubali 2: 1031 crore KGF: Chapter 2 : 856 crore RRR : 772 crore Pushpa 2: 657.25 crore Kalki 2898 AD: 653.21 crore Jawan: 640.42 crore Stree 2: 627.50 crore Animal: 554 crore Pathaan: 543.22 crore Gadar 2: 525.50 crore

