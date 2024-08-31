In the post-pandemic era, we’ve witnessed several misses at Indian theatres, including films starring superstars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan. But there have also been never-before-seen successes like Stree 2 and Jawan. Today, let’s revisit the highest Indian footfalls in the last 5 years.

In the recent years, South movies have taken over the mainstream cinema. In fact, the best of both worlds are coming together and delivering blockbusters at the box office. For example, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in KGF Chapter 2, and Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD have all been super successful outings!

Which film gained the highest footfalls in India in the last five years?

Not Jawan, not Kalki 2898 AD, but KGF Chapter 2 witnessed the highest admissions in the last five years. There was massive hype around the Yash starrer after the first film’s blockbuster success, which was released in 2018. The early reviews were highly favorable, and the action thriller witnessed massive footfalls with Housefull shows nationwide.

Take a look at the films that shined with the highest footfalls in India in the last 5 years:

KGF: Chapter 2 (2022): 5 crores Jawan (2023): 3.80 crores Kalki 2898 AD (2024): 3.37 crores Pushpa (2021): 2.41 crores Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020): 2.12 crores

KGF Chapter 2 remains unbeatable!

Even if one combines the footfalls of Ajay Devgn led Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, Prashanth Neel’s directorial still leads with a gap of 0.47 crores.

Even Prabhas led Kalki 2898 AD (2024) could not surpass the craze witnessed by KGF Chapter 2 and the result is visible in box office collections. While Yash starrer is the second-highest grossing Indian film with 856 crores, Prabhas starrer ranks #4 with 653.21 crores in earnings.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

