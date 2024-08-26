Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 hit it out of the park during the second weekend. Exceeding the expectations, the film went beyond the 30 crore mark on the second Saturday and the 40 crore on the second Sunday. Combining the numbers from Friday to Sunday, it amassed a huge amount of over 90 crores at the Indian box office and comfortably went past the earnings of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. Keep reading to know more!

The Stree sequel raked in 307.80 crores in the 8-day extended opening week. On the second Friday, it maintained a stronghold and earned 19.30 crores. On the second Saturday, it witnessed a massive jump to earn 33.80 crores. Again, yesterday, the Amar Kaushik directorial displayed a huge growth and earned 40.75 crores.

Stree 2 earned a cumulative collection of 93.85 crores at the Indian box office during the second weekend, thus registering the highest-ever second weekend in the history of Hindi cinema. It comfortably crossed Gadar 2’s 90.47 crores. Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is in third position with 87.56 crores. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is in fourth position with 82.46 crores.

Take a look at the top 10 highest second-weekend collections at the Indian box office by Hindi films (Hindi collection only):

Stree 2 – 93.85 crores Gadar 2 – 90.47 crores Animal – 87.56 crores Jawan – 82.46 crores Baahubali 2 – 80.75 crores Dangal – 73.70 crores The Kashmir Files – 70.15 crores Pathaan – 63.50 crores Sanju – 62.97 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 56.10 crores

Meanwhile, Stree 2 currently stands at 401.65 crores net in India. It surpassed the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan’s Dangal (387.39 crores) to become the 7th highest-grossing Hindi film at the Indian box office. Very soon, it’ll surpass KGF Chapter 2’s Hindi version (434.62 crores).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Stree 2 At The Worldwide Box Office (11 Days): Knocks Down Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju To Become 13th Highest-Grossing Bollywood Film Of All Time!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News