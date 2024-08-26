Alien: Romulus Box Office (Worldwide): Closes In On Alien: Covenant's $238.5 Million Lifetime Run After Crossing The $200 Million Milestone

Alien: Romulus underwhelmed at the domestic box office in its second weekend. However internationally, the sci-fi horror defeated its competition to top the chart for a second consecutive week. Alien: Romulus crossed a massive $100 million milestone overseas, pushing the Fede Álvarez-directed film over the $200 million mark worldwide. The latest entry will soon surpass Alien: Covenant’s lifetime run to become the second highest-grossing film in the franchise.

According to Deadline, the sci-fi horror starring Cailee Spainey fell to second place at the domestic box office in its second weekend after raking in $16.2 million for a $72.6 million cume in the U.S. Meanwhile, Deadpool and Wolverine, which lost its top spot after Alien: Romulus’ release, reclaimed the number one title at the domestic box office, grossing $18.3 million in its fifth weekend.

While Deadpool and Wolverine reigned supreme stateside, Alien: Romulus governed the international box office, raking in $41.6 million for a $152.8 million overseas total. The film reportedly picked up $19.2 million from China’s box office alone (via Variety).

Meanwhile, the worldwide tally for the ninth instalment in the iconic Alien franchise is now $225 Million (via The Numbers). Alien Romulus is now closing in on Ridley Scott-directed Alien: Covenant’s $238.5 Million lifetime run. After surpassing the number it will become the second highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Alien: Romulus could become the highest grossing film in the franchise

According to box office expert Luiz Fernando, if Alien: Romulus keeps up the momentum overseas, it could earn $390M to $440M globally. The latest entry has a shot at beating 2012s Prometheus’ $402.4 million lifetime haul to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

