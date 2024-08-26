Inside Out 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Creates History By Becoming The First Animated Film To Cross $1 Billion Internationally

Inside Out 2 is not done spreading joy across the world. More than two months after hitting theaters, the Pixar sequel broke an impressive international box office milestone that only 11 other films have achieved. However, Inside Out 2 is the first animation film to smash this particular international record.

Inside Out 2 continued its record-breaking streak at the box office, surpassing the $1 billion mark internationally. Despite the past success of many Disney and Pixar animated films, Inside Out 2 is the only film in the genre to achieve this magnificent feat internationally. As of Sunday, August 25, 2024, the animation films domestic total stood at $646.3 Million. Meanwhile, the international take is now a little over $1 billion, bringing the grand worldwide tally at $1.649 billion.

Right out of the gate, Inside Out 2 began smashing records. The animation film swiftly became the highest-grossing movie of 2024, crossing the $1 billion mark globally in 19 days. Shortly after, Inside Out 2 became the highest-grossing animated movie of all time.

Despite hitting home theatres across all in-demand streaming platforms, the Kelsey Mann directed film made history as the only film to cross the $1 billion mark overseas. It is also one of 12 films ever to surpass the milestone. Here are the 12 titles that have crossed the $1 billion mark overseas (via The Numbers)

Avatar – $2.1 Billion Avengers: Endgame – $1.8 Billion Avatar: The Way Of Water – $1.6 Billion Titanic – $1.5 Billion Avengers: Infinity Wars – $1.3 Billion Furious 7 – $1.5 Billion Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens – $1.2 Billion The Lion King – $1.102 Billion Spider-Man No Way Home – $1.093 Billion Jurassic World – $1.017 Billion The Fate Of The Furious – $1.009 Billion Inside Out 2 – $1.002 Billion

