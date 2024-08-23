Inside Out 2 Box Office (North America): Could Topple Jurassic World’s $653 Million Run To Enter Domestic Top 10 List Despite Digital Release

Inside Out 2 proved there’s still gas in the tank to topple Jurassic World’s $653 Million domestic haul despite hitting home theaters this week. The biggest animated film of all time continued to draw audiences this week despite hitting streaming services. This indicates families would rather watch the film in theaters.

The sequel to 2015’s Oscar-winning Inside Out is now available to buy or rent digitally on Apple TV, Prime Video, and other video-on-demand platforms.

After grossing nearly $1.5 billion at the global box office including over $600 million at the domestic box office, Inside Out 2 continues to draw viewers to the theaters over two months after its release.

According to box office expert Luiz Fernando, on its last legs, Inside Out 2 grossed $425,000 on the tenth Wednesday for a $643.9 Million US cume. It is currently the 11th highest-grossing film at the domestic box office behind Jurassic World.

Fernando predicts The Disney/Pixar sequel still has enough gas in the tank to potentially topple Jurassic World’s $653 Million statewide take to become the tenth highest-grossing film at the domestic box office. However, it’s a long shot. The animated movie is reportedly eyeing a $650M-655M domestic haul at the end of its theatrical run. However, the projections hinge on the effects of theater loss after hitting digital this week.

Inside Out 2 saw the return of now-teenage Riley Andersen (voiced by Kensington Tallman) and her many Emotions, including Joy (Amy Poehler), Fear (Tony Hale), Anger (Lewis Black), Disgust (Liza Lapira), and Sadness (Phyllis Smith). She is joined by a few new additions: Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser), and Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

