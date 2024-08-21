Ana de Armas is a vivacious person, and her wardrobe ranges from casual tees and denim to chic, demure fits. She has established herself as an action star on-screen with movies like The Grey Man and the James Bond film No Time to Die, and she has simultaneously shown her prowess as an artist in Blonde. Her style also has a varied range, and today, we have brought to you an electrifying look of the actress from a throwback photoshoot.

The actress is exquisitely gorgeous and has the most charming smile. She proves her versatility with each film, from action to comedy and drama. Ana is reportedly the first Cuban nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress for her exceptional performance as Norma Jeane in Blonde. It was a biographical, psychological drama by Andrew Dominik based on Joyce Carol Oates’ written novel of the same name. Besides the Oscar, the actress was nominated for the Golden Globe Award, BAFTA Award, and SAG Award for Best Actress.

The throwback picture we brought you today is from 2020 when she posed for the prestigious Vanity Fair magazine. Cass Bird reportedly photographed her, and several fan pages posted her pictures on the social media platform X. The actress looked stunning in her white and gold outfit for one of the pictures. Her playfulness reflected perfectly through the frame.

Ana de Armas glowed in a golden high-waisted, tight-fitting skirt and matching jacket, but the gold was muted down by her white bralette featuring a plunging halter neck. The jacket featured large white buttons, and this classic combination could have been a big fail, but Ana’s toned-down nude makeup and ditching accessories made it look exquisite.

The Blonde star opted for a sheer matte foundation base and nude blush for makeup. Her eyes featured a soft, smoky look with shades of brown and mascara to lift the eye makeup. Lastly, Ana de Armas sported a nude brown lip stain for a natural effect. Her hair was medium-length, side-parted with some wavy curls, and it covered half of her face, giving a messy look.

Ana de Armas went accessory-less for the look to hold the people’s attention on her golden ensemble and not make it over the top.

Check out the picture of the gorgeous actress here:

“For anyone who ever questions my talent or how did I get to do this or that, f*ck them. They are not the people I share my happiness with. All I want to do is work, get something challenging and prove to myself that I can do it.” — Ana de Armas on the haters pic.twitter.com/iSNICZKoAt — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) March 27, 2020

