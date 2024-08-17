Binca Censori’s fashion is fierce, to say the least, and it’s getting harder for netizens to digest. Her recent picture has gone viral on social media and has once again garnered a lot of attention from users. Her husband, Kanye West, was not seen in this viral pic, which Bianca’s sister Angelina Censori posted. Scroll below for the deets.

Bianca and her sisters Angelina, Alyssia, and Angelina were present with Bianca at Kanye’s Vultures 2 party. The Australian model danced seductively at the party and sported bottomless attire. She also posed with her equally bold sister, Angelina. An insider claimed that the rapper chose Bianca for her DNA because he wanted to procreate the best human specimen.

Bianca’s sister Angelina Censori recently posted a picture of Kanye West’s wife on her Instagram’s story section. In the photograph, which has gone viral on social media platform X, Bianca Censori sported one of her eccentric and revealing attires. She wore a ragged bra top that exposed her sideb**bs and a lot of her busty assets. The piece of clothing barely held her assets and looked very risque.

Bianca Censori was seated in the driver’s seat of a car with her seat belt on. It seemed like she sported a risque top with white transparent and shiny tights. Kanye West‘s wife went minimal in terms of makeup. She sported brown eyeshadow on her mascara-laden eyes and bare lips that were thoroughly moisturized.

Kanye West’s model wife only had a silver ring on as an accessory, and her hair was tied at the back. Commenting on her revolting attire, one user wrote, “Seems she doesn’t like clothes.”

Another quipped, “She has so much trust in that thing.”

One user commented, “She looks like just crawled out of a jungle or something.”

“At this point she just wants to go naked,” wrote one person.

Followed by one wondering, “What is that shit.”

And, “That’s the most clothes that I have seen her have on…ever! Although that shirt/rag looks like it could snap at any second!”

Check out the picture here.

For the uninitiated, Kanye West and Bianca Censori got married in 2022. She seems to have a good relationship with Ye’s kids, especially North West, as she is often spotted spending time with the couple.

