Kanye West and Bianca Censori are almost always in the news for their shenanigans. The couple has been married for over one and a half years, and an insider has shared some allegedly disturbing details about the rapper’s mindset about having children with the Yeezy model. According to the source, he has picked Bianca for a specific reason, as he allegedly wants to create a perfect person. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The rapper is often scrutinized online for Bianca’s outrageously revealing clothes. People believe Ye controls her and forces her to dress in such a way. Censori’s father was furious about the whole ordeal and wanted to sit Kanye down and discuss it with him. Ye previously married Kim Kardashian and has four kids with the socialite.

According to She Knows’ report, an insider shared important insights into Kanye West’s mindset with InTouch Weekly. The source claimed West wants to make a perfect person, and that is why he chose Bianca Censori for her DNA. They claimed, “One of the main reasons he picked and groomed Bianca is because he’s convinced that her DNA will be a perfect blend with his to make the most genetically blessed offspring.”

The insider added, “He’s always been obsessed with achieving the perfect human specimen, so he’s very excited to have Bianca consulting with doctors to figure out the best option.” They also claimed that Kanye West is allegedly set to get Bianca Censori pregnant.

Further giving an insight into Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s lives, the source added, “He feels like he owes the world more of his genius, and now that Bianca has proven herself as a viable baby mama, he’s ready to do whatever it takes to get her pregnant.”

For the uninitiated, Kanye West and Bianca Censori got married in 2022, just a few months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. Recently, Bianca was seen grooving seductively alongside her husband Ye at his private party. The videos went viral on social media.

