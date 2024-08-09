Kim Kardashian has time and again proved that she is not just a reality star. The socialite surely knows how to turn fame into monetary gains, and has established herself as a successful entrepreneur.

The Kardashians star has made investments in some 13 businesses, turning many of them into highly profitable ventures. Let’s take a look at all the businesses owned by Kim Kardashian, ranked based on their yearly revenue.

13. Kardashian Kard

In 2010, Kim and her family came up with the idea of a prepaid MasterCard debit card, named Kardashian Kard. The card, featuring the Kardashian sisters’ faces, did not fare well as it faced the wrath of the users due to its exorbitant usage fees. The card was taken off the market almost immediately after its launch and did not generate any significant revenue.

12. Belle Noel Jewelry

In 2011, Kim Kardashian launched Belle Noel with LA jeweler Pascal Mouawad, featuring bold, everyday pieces inspired by Egyptian design. The collection, made from 14k gold, resin, and beads, was sold exclusively at Bloomingdales and aimed to offer fans affordable luxury. Despite its initial appeal, the brand failed and did not generate much revenue for Kim.

11. Selfish

As selfies gained momentum across the world, Kim came up with her own selfie book titled Selfish in 2015. The coffee table photobook featured the reality star’s pictures clicked between 1984 and 2014. Retailed at $19.95, the book was initially reported selling only 32k copies. However, the publisher, Rizzoli, later revealed that over 125k copies had been sold within four months of the book’s release.

10. Kim Kardashian Eau De Parfum

Kim Kardashian’s debut perfume, Kim Kardashian Eau De Parfum, launched with a bold statement in a dark flacon bottle in 2009. Initially named Dashing, inspired by the sisters’ boutique, Dash, the perfume was renamed after a family dispute. This sophisticated perfume is still available on Amazon and Walmart, priced around $25, and continues to generate money for Kim.

9. Dash Boutique

Dash Boutique was one of the Kardashian sisters’ first businesses. Initially opened in 2006 in Calabasas, California, the clothing store expanded to multiple high-end locations in Los Angeles, New York City, and Miami. It gained popularity through Keeping Up with the Kardashians, leading to the spin-off series, Dash Dolls. After 11 years, the stores closed in April 2018 as Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé wanted to focus on individual ventures. Dash reportedly had an annual revenue of less than $5 million.

8. Kardashian Beauty

Before KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics, Kim ventured into the makeup line with Kardashian Beauty. Initially titled Khroma Beauty, the brand was renamed after legal troubles. The company also sold haircare products but did not live up to the expectations of the consumers. In 2021, the Kardashians were paid $11.5 million in royalties from the sale of the brand’s products.

7. ShoeDazzle

Kim co-founded the footwear brand ShoeDazzle in 2009 with Brian Lee, Robert Shapiro, and M.J. Eng. Initially, it offered a $39.99 monthly subscription for curated shoes, bags, and jewelry. By 2012, it had expanded to apparel and accessories, dropping the subscription model. ShoeDazzle shipped over 300,000 pairs monthly and gained 10 million subscribers in four years. Acquired by JustFab in 2013, ShoeDazzle is now part of TechStyle Fashion Group, with Kim remaining a financial partner. The company has an annual revenue of around $35 million.

6. Kimoji

In 2015, Kim Kardashian launched Kimoji, a smartphone app featuring over 250 custom Kim-themed emojis and GIFs. At its peak, Kimoji was downloaded 9,000 times every second and generated $1 million per minute. The app included iconic images like the Kardashian crying face and Kim’s famous torso and butt. Kimoji’s success spurred a trend of celebrity emoji apps, such as Justin Bieber’s Juttmoji and Hillary Clinton’s Hillarymoji.

5. Kim Kardashian: Hollywood

Kim Kardashian: Hollywood was a popular free-to-play role-playing game for iOS and Android, which allowed players to rise from E-list to A-list fame. Players could gain fans through modeling, acting, club appearances, and dating, earning in-game money or “K-Stars” for clothes and accessories. Launched in June 2014, the game quickly gained 23 million players and generated a revenue of $43 million by year-end. Despite its success, the game was discontinued in April 2024.

4. SKKY Partners Private Equity

In 2022, Kim launched SKKY, a consumer private equity firm, with Jay Sammons, an expert in investing in disruptive brands. SKKY aims to make significant investments in high-growth consumer and media companies, initially targeting to raise between $1 and $2 billion. Despite ambitious plans, they’ve secured $121 million so far.

3. KKW Fragrance

Kim expanded her fragrance line with KKW Fragrance in 2017, launching a collection of three scents: Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus, and Crystal Gardenia Oud. At the time of launch, the perfume made $10 million worth of sales in a single day. In 2022, the brand was merged with SKKN.

2. KKW Beauty & SKKN

Kim’s KKW Beauty, launched in 2017, gained rapid success with bold pigments and high-quality formulas. In 2021, Kim closed the brand to rebrand it and launched SKKN by Kim in 2022. SKKN focuses on inclusive skincare and makeup. The venture generated $100 million in revenue in 2018 and was valued at $1 billion in 2020.

1. Skims

Since its 2019 launch, Skims has revolutionized shapewear, underwear, and loungewear with inclusive sizing (XXS to 5XL) and nine shades for all skin tones. Despite an initial controversy over its name, the brand quickly grew into a multi-billion dollar enterprise. The brand made $500 million in sales in 2022, and the revenue was expected to grow to $750 million in 2023. The company is now valued at $4 Billion.

Must Read: When Oscar-Winner Elizabeth Taylor Begged For Guest Spot On General Hospital: “Helped Her Out Of Her Lethargy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News