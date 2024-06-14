Kim Kardashian is a multi-hyphenated personality. The American socialite is a businesswoman, a law student, an actress, and a full-time mother of four. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 43-year-old reality TV star disclosed why her four kids, North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm, think she’s a cringe mom.

In the episode, Kim Kardashian sat for a confessional and said that she has turned into the ‘embarrassing and cringe mom’ at her home. Her son, Saint barged in the middle of her statement, and she asked him, “Do you think I’m a cool mom or am I a cringey mom?” When he said the latter, Kim gasped and questioned Saint, “Are you the new North?” and added, “North says I’m so cringe.”

The 43-year-old further discussed why her ten-year-old daughter North thinks she’s a ‘cringe mom’.

She said, “My kids, they say ‘gyat,’ and gyat means a big butt. I got it off TikTok,” and explained that it makes her feel so old when she doesn’t know what the slang words are.

Citing one of the recent examples where she used the slang ‘gyat’ out of context, Kim said, “So I was like, ‘Guys, we are late. We’ve ‘gyat’ to go.” The Skims founder then mimicked her children’s disgusted expression and disclosed that they said, “Mom, you’re so embarrassing!”

Kim then called her daughter North in the same confessional and told her that she had revealed to the makers of The Kardashians about the ‘You’ve got gyat to go’ story. She further asked North, “Why am I so cringey? Why am I so annoying?” The latter immediately answered her question saying, “First, you’re so cringey ‘cause you are saying those words.” When Kim responds to North with “Gyat damn,” her daughter hung up the call.

In the latest episode, Kim also opened up about her packed-up schedule, which included a collaboration of her brand Skims with Swarovski, a store launch in New York, the launch of Skims menswear, and the GQ Man of the Year cover photoshoot.

In an earlier episode, Kim talked about juggling between her career and her responsibilities as a mother of four. The reality TV star shared that she had reached a breaking point as she did not have anyone to support her.

