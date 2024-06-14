Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have reunited once again for their third project together, titled Unstoppable. Previously, Affleck and the Maid in Manhattan star teamed up for Gigli (2003) and Jersey Girl (2004).

Amid the rumors of a tumultuous marriage between ‘Bennifer’ – as they are lovingly known – the recent news of their collaboration for Unstoppable is bound to please the fans. Here is all you need to know about the AIR star and his wife’s latest project together.

When is Unstoppable Hitting the Theaters?

As Per the latest reports, the filming has wrapped up and the Amazon MGM Studios is eyeing a theater release later this year.

Per People Magazine, Unstoppable is backed by Affleck’s production company Artists Equity, which he co-founded with his friend Matt Damon. While Affleck is among one of the producers of the film, Lopez is acting in it. Moreover, Lopez’s producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas is also acting as a co-producer.

What is the Storyline of Unstoppable?

Ben Affleck’s latest venture as a producer is a sports drama based on the life of wrestler Anthony Robles. Robles, who was born with one leg, wrestled for Arizona State University and won the Pac-10 wrestling championship thrice as well as a national championship.

While Jharrel Jerome is appearing as Robles, Lopez is slated to essay the role of his mother, Judy Robles. Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, Don Cheadle, Shawn Hatosy, Chimechi Oparanozie, Parker Sack, Jordan Wallace, Benjamin Barrett, and Corey Jantzen have joined as the supporting cast.

Unstoppable also marks the directorial debut of William Goldenberg, who collaborated with Affleck previously as an editor for his 2023 movie AIR, as well as worked on films like Gone Baby Gone (2007), Argo (2012)), and Live By Night (2016).

Before all the rumors of their strain in marriage, Affleck gushed about working with his wife during an interview with CBS Sunday Mornings in March 2023.

“Can’t make it look like she’s doing it as a favor to me, but actually she is,” said Affleck, and noted, “What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend.”

He continued, “If you don’t like who you’re working with, and if you have difficulty or trouble at work, I think it’s one of the things that can really cause depression, anxiety and pain for people.”

“And conversely, [if] you love the people at work, you probably have a pretty good life, you know?” noted the Good Will Hunting star.

