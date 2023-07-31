While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are always in the headlines over their minor disputes and silly arguments, the duo apparently helped save the relationship of their very close pal Matt Damon. It has been reported that Matt Damon was going through a rocky phase with his wife Luciana Barroso, but Ben and Jennifer took efforts and helped them rediscover their romance. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have been the best of friends for more than three decades, and the two share an unbreakable bond. On the work front, Matt Damon was recently seen in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer whereas Ben Affleck is rumoured to make a guest appearance in Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3.

Speaking of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, the two, as per The Mirror, intervened to save Matt Damon’s marriage of 18 years when the latter was reportedly speeding toward a split. Ben apparently urged his BFF to call in a therapist before it got too late. According to sources, Ben recommended therapy for Matt since it keeps his relationship with J-Lo afloat. An insider, on the same, claimed, “Ben is first to admit the only thing that keeps Jennifer and him together is therapy.” The source added that with Ben’s help, Matt and Luciana “rediscovered their romance” and are now able to “communicate on a whole new level.”

Interestingly, after Ben Affleck’s intervention, Matt and Luciana were papped kissing during their sunny holiday in Mykonos, Greece, just before the release of his latest film, Oppenheimer. It is also believed that Jennifer Lopez had her own selfish reasons to encourage Matt to get marriage counselling.

Sources spilled the beans admitting, “She hoped Matt would shed the bro behaviour he shares with Ben and start paying more attention to his own wife” adding, “As for Matt, counselling is not only saving his marriage to Luciana. It’s thawing the freeze that existed between him and Jennifer, so he and Ben can be best buds again.”

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have together worked in movies like Good Will Hunting, Field of Dreams and more recently, Air. Speaking of Ben’s marriage with Jennifer, the actor is currently in a “joy-free zone” despite being married to “one of the world’s most desirable women.”

